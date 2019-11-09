Play

Williams will start Saturday's game against the Hornets, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

Williams will get his first start of the season as Nicolo Melli heads to the bench. In the three contests that Williams has seen at least 20 minutes this season, he's averaged 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.7 steals.

