Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Still out Sunday
Williams (back) won't play Sunday against the Celtics, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Williams continues to be sidelined with back soreness, and he hasn't played since Jan. 6. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Tuesday against the Cavaliers.
