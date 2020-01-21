Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Still out Wednesday
Williams (back) is out Wednesday against the Spurs, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Right lower back soreness will keep Williams out for an eighth straight contest. His next chance to play arrives Friday against the Nuggets.
