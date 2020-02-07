Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Still out
Williams (back) is out Saturday against the Pacers.
The Pelicans continue to list Williams as day-to-day despite him not taking the court since Jan. 6. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Trail Blazers.
