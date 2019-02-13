Williams finished with two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-88 loss to the Magic.

The Pelicans as a whole were out of sorts, shooting just 38.3 percent from the field, and it's possible the presence of Anthony Davis -- 17 points on 17 shots over the past two games -- is affecting the team. Still, there's a strong chance Williams' performance ends up as an outlier, as the rookie was averaging 13.7 points on 47.6 percent shooting across his previous six appearances. He'll look to bounce back after the All-Star break.