Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Struggles Tuesday
Williams finished with two points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 118-88 loss to the Magic.
The Pelicans as a whole were out of sorts, shooting just 38.3 percent from the field, and it's possible the presence of Anthony Davis -- 17 points on 17 shots over the past two games -- is affecting the team. Still, there's a strong chance Williams' performance ends up as an outlier, as the rookie was averaging 13.7 points on 47.6 percent shooting across his previous six appearances. He'll look to bounce back after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Leads team in minutes Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Plays well in big minutes again•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: To draw first start of season•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Another solid outing in loss•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Career-high scoring night•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Huge night on glass•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...