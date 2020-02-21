Williams (back) received an injection during the All-Star break to treat pain in his back, and he'll be re-evaluated in a week, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Williams last took the court Jan. 6, though the Pelicans optimistically labeled him as day-to-day since then. Now, the team has opted to take new steps in trying to get Williams back on the court. At the very earliest, he could return Feb. 28 for a game against the Cavaliers.