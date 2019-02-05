Williams is starting Monday against Indiana, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Williams will get the start over Solomon Hill, who's struggled to a 5.4 ppg and 3.2 rpg average during his brief five-game stint with the first unit. The Pelicans will ride the hot hand by including Williams with the starters Monday night against a highly regarded Indiana defense, as he's finished with double-digit scoring totals in each of his previous two matchups.