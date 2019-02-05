Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: To draw first start of season
Williams is starting Monday against Indiana, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Williams will get the start over Solomon Hill, who's struggled to a 5.4 ppg and 3.2 rpg average during his brief five-game stint with the first unit. The Pelicans will ride the hot hand by including Williams with the starters Monday night against a highly regarded Indiana defense, as he's finished with double-digit scoring totals in each of his previous two matchups.
More News
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Another solid outing in loss•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Career-high scoring night•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Huge night on glass•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Sits out blowout win•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Recalled from G League•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Sent to G League•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...