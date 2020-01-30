Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: To remain out Friday
Williams (back) will be sidelined for Friday's action against the Grizzlies.
Right lower back soreness will force Williams to miss a 12th straight game. His next opportunity to take the court arrives Sunday against the Rockets.
