Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Unavailable Wednesday
Williams (back) won't be made available for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Although Williams hasn't played since Jan. 6 and will remain out Wednesday, he's purportedly nearing a return. His next opportunity comes Friday against Miami.
