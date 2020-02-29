Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Unlikely to play Sunday
Williams (back) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Williams has missed the last 22 games due to the back issue and is likely to add another absence to the list, though the fact he hasn't officially been ruled out is a positive sign. The 25-year-old was able to go through a full practice Thursday, so he appears to be nearing a return, even if he doesn't actually suit up Sunday.
