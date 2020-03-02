Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Unlikely to play Tuesday
Williams (back) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Williams returned to practice last week but is on track to miss another game as he continues to recover a back injury. He hasn't played since Jan. 6 against Utah and remains without a timetable for his return.
