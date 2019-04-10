Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Well-rounded line in season finale
Williams pitched in eight points (3-10 FG, 2-7 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists, and five steals in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 112-103 loss to the Warriors.
Williams matched his career high in steals while turning in a complete stat line in the season finale. The 24-year-old rookie forward wasn't drafted, but that didn't stop him from making a name for himself over the last two-plus months as a versatile and capable two-way contributor.
