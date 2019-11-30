Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Will not return Frdiay
Williams will not return to Friday's game against the Thunder after spraining his left ankle in the first quarter, Jennifer Hale of Fox Sports New Orleans reports.
Fortunately, X-rays came back negative, but he will not be able to return Friday. His next chance to suit up will come Sunday in a rematch against the Thunder. More information regarding his status should come following Saturday's practice.
