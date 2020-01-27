Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Will remain out Tuesday
Williams is listed as out for Tuesday's contest against the Celtics.
Tuesday will mark Williams' 11th consecutive game that he has been sidelined due to right lower back soreness. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Grizzlies.
