Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Won't play Saturday
Williams (back) won't play in Saturday's tilt with Boston.
Williams will miss a third straight contest due to back spasms. With the team apparently assessing Williams on a day-to-day basis, he can be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons until a more detailed update is provided.
