Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Won't play Sunday
Williams (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Williams was considered doubtful after spraining his left ankle Friday, so he was never expected to be available Sunday. Nicolo Melli and E'Twaun Moore could see increased run in his absence.
