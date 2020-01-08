Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Won't play Wednesday
Williams (back) is out Wednesday against the Bulls, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.
Williams won't play after a back injury flared up during pregame activities. In his absence, Nicolo Melli could see extra run.
More News
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Added to injury report•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Insignificant role Friday•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Heads to bench•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Everything but points in loss•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Fails to score•
-
Pelicans' Kenrich Williams: Logs 25 minutes in return to lineup•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...