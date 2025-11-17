Looney was a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Warriors.

After starting the last six games, Looney was relegated to the bench in favor of rookie Derik Queen, and ended up not appearing in the game at all. It remains to be seen whether Looney's role has completely disappeared or if the decision to not be played was matchup based, but with Zion Williamson (hamstring) also returning to the mix soon, Looney may not see the court consistently moving forward.