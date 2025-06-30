Looney agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with the Pelicans on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The 29-year-old big man will join the Pelicans, though he'll likely be stuck behind Yves Missi (ankle) while competing for minutes with Derik Queen. Looney spent the first 10 seasons of his career with Golden State. Over 76 regular-season outings (six starts) in 2024-25, he averaged 4.5 points and 6.1 rebounds across 15.0 minutes per game.