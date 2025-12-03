Looney recorded zero points (0-1 FG), three rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes during Tuesday's 149-142 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Looney continues to do basically nothing, typically logging minutes only when other players are injured. He should be viewed as the third-string center, a clearly evident fact when analyzing his season stats. In 12 appearances, he has averaged 2.7 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game.