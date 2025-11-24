site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pelicans' Kevon Looney: Questionable to face Chicago
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Looney (heel) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Looney is dealing with a right heel contusion and could miss Monday's contest. If the 29-year-old center is ultimately ruled out, Yves Missi could see a slight bump in minutes.
