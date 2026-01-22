Looney had four points (2-2 FG) and seven rebounds across 10 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to Detroit.

Looney moved back into the rotation, suiting up for the first time in the past seven games. The purpose of signing Looney remains somewhat of a mystery, with his only real value at this point coming in the locker room. He has appeared only eight times in the past two months, averaging 3.0 points and 6.4 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per contest.