Looney produced two points (1-4 FG), six rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 16 minutes during Monday's 121-98 loss to the Suns.

Yves Missi was cleared to return from a three-game absence after battling an illness, but oddly enough, he didn't see the floor. Despite his newfound role, Looney has been unable to make a big impact in fantasy thus far. Through five appearances, he's averaging 3.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 15.9 minutes per contest.