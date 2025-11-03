Looney (knee) recorded three points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 16 minutes in Sunday's 137-106 loss to the Thunder.

Making his Pelicans debut after he had missed the team's first five games while recovering from a left knee sprain, Looney ousted Derik Queen for the top backup job at center behind starter Yves Missi. Though he's a rugged defender and strong rebounder, Looney's low-usage game will make it difficult to extract much fantasy value from him, especially while he's stuck in a sub-20-minute role.