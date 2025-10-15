Looney (knee) will miss two to three weeks due to a proximal tibiofibular ligament sprain in his left knee, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Looney has been dealing with knee soreness, which has turned out to be an injury that will need as much as three weeks to heal. He'll likely be out of the lineup for his new squad until November. New Orleans will likely turn to Derik Queen (wrist) and Karlo Matkovic (elbow) to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt behind projected starter Yves Missi.