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Looney will start Tuesday against the Jazz.

Joining Looney in the first unit for Tuesday's game will be Jeremiah Fears, Jordan Poole, Micah Peavy and Derik Queen. Across six starts this season, Looney has posted averages of 2.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

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