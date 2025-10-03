Looney logged three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 18 minutes of Friday's 107-97 preseason win over Melbourne United.

Notably, Looney started over Yves Missi. However, this is the preseason and the Pelicans are likely going to play around with some lineups. Missi absolutely outplayed Looney in this one despite coming off the bench, so the veteran will have his work cut out for him if he wants to win this position battle.