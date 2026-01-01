Looney recorded two points (1-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists across 18 minutes during Wednesday's 134-118 loss to the Bulls.

Rookie first-rounder Derik Queen is effectively running away with the top spot at center for the Pelicans, but that hasn't prevented Looney from getting back into the rotation as a third-string big man in the past two outings. Even so, Looney even remains behind Yves Missi, so fantasy managers may want to search elsewhere for a consistent streamer.