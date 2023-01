The Pelicans assigned Lewis to the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Tuesday.

Lewis made four appearances during his recent stint with the NBA club and averaged 4.3 points and 1.0 rebounds in 6.3 minutes. Across nine games with the Squadron, he's averaging 16.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 25.3 minutes. Lewis continues to build back confidence in his game after recovering from a torn ACL.