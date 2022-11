The Pelicans assigned Lewis (knee) to the G League's Birmingham Squadron on Monday, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

The move is a positive sign for Lewis' rehab, especially considering the guard is less than a year removed from the torn ACL he suffered in December of 2021. It's still not clear when Lewis will be available to make his 2022-23 debut, but he seems to be progressing well. He'll resume his rehab with the Pelicans' G League squad as he works his way back to full health.