Lewis finished Thursday's 135-100 win over Orlando with six points (2-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists over 23 minutes.

New Orleans jumped out to a 22-point halftime lead, giving Lewis a chance to log his most playing time since April 2. However, the rookie guard didn't do much with the opportunity, hitting only two of his 11 field-goal attempts. Poor shooting has been an issue for Lewis this season -- he is making only 40.8 percent of his shots from the field, though his 35.6 percent mark from beyond the arc is at least tolerable.