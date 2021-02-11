Lewis provided 14 points (5-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes Wednesday in the Pelicans' 129-116 loss to the Bulls.

Lewis looks to have clearly moved ahead of second-year player Nickeil Alexander-Walker as the Pelicans' top guard off the bench, with the former having now garnered a combined 63 minutes over the past three games compared to the latter's 29. Lonzo Ball is playing his best basketball of the season at the moment and remains entrenched as the Pelicans' starting point guard, but Lewis was able to cut into the playing time of top shooting guard Eric Bledsoe (17 minutes) in a significant way. Lewis is unlikely to regularly garner more minutes than Bledsoe, but the rookie's increasing role and steady play of late should at least put him on the radar in 14- and 16-team leagues where he's available on the waiver wire. He's averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.7 three-pointers over the past three contests.