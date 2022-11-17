Lewis (knee) is scheduled to play for the G League's Birmingham Squadron in the club's game against the Austin Spurs on Thursday, Jennifer Hale of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

Lewis will be taking the court Thursday for his first game action in 11 months, after he missed most of the 2021-22 season while recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. According to Hale, Lewis has been taking part in 5-on-5 work during practice for about a month, but the Pelicans may want to see him regain conditioning over the course of multiple games in the G League before making him available for his 2022-23 NBA debut. Once he rejoins the Pelicans, Lewis isn't guaranteed to have a regular spot in head coach Willie Green's rotation.