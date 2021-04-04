Lewis is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rockets due to a strained right calf.
With the Pelicans dealing with multiple absences, Lewis has seen more playing time than usual lately. He played 33 minutes during Thursday's loss to the Magic and 26 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hawks. Ultimately, he picked up a calf injury along the way and is unlikely to play Sunday. Isaiah Thomas might debut Sunday, which would help make up for some of Lewis' minutes.
