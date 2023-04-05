Lewis finished Tuesday's 121-103 loss to Sacramento with two points (2-2 FT) over three minutes.

Lewis played three minutes of garbage time in the loss, continuing what has been yet another frustrating fantasy season. Despite some very clear potential, Lewis remains on the fringe of the rotation. He has played more than 10 minutes on only nine occasions this season, utilized sporadically at best. Barring a change in scenery, it is hard to see him getting to the point where he can even be considered in fantasy formats.