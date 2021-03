Lewis posted 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six assists, two blocks and one rebound in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 128-111 win over the Lakers.

Lewis' 16 points, six assists and two blocks all represented career highs for this season's 13th overall pick out of Alabama. It was also his seventh time this season seeing at least 20 minutes. He saw elevated playing time due to the absence of Lonzo Ball (hip).