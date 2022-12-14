Lewis played six minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Pelicans' 121-100 loss to the Jazz, finishing with four points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one rebound.

After tearing his ACL and suffering a Grade 2 MCL sprain to his right knee just over a year ago, Lewis was finally able to make his return to action for the Pelicans. The third-year guard has been healthy for quite some time, as he made seven appearances at the G League level with the Birmingham Squadron before rejoining the Pelicans. Even with Brandon Ingram (toe) out for at least the next week, the Pelicans may not have a rotation spot available for Lewis, who could head back to the G League in the near future for more consistent playing time.