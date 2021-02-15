Lewis tallied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), four steals and two assists across 17 minutes Sunday in the Pelicans' 123-112 loss to the Pistons.

After largely being on the outside of head coach Stan Van Gundy's rotation through late January, Lewis has moved ahead of Nickeil Alexander-Walker and JJ Redick as the top guard off the bench. He could soon be coming for Eric Bledsoe's spot in the starting five, as the rookie has now received no fewer than 17 minutes in any of the last five games, averaging 9.0 points (on 51.5 percent shooting from the field), 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 three-pointers. Bledsoe, meanwhile, has seen his playing time drop to 26.8 minutes per game over that span, and he's converted at less than a 40 percent clip from the field. Lewis probably won't be a must-roster player in 12-team leagues until he's consistently getting 20-plus minutes, but he makes for a solid speculative pickup for teams looking to fill out the back end of their roster with an upside play.