Lewis played four minutes of Tuesday's 118-102 loss to the Jazz, finishing with four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT) and no other statistics.

After seeing action in just two of the Pelicans' first nine games, Lewis received double-digit minutes in three straight contests heading into Tuesday while Lonzo Ball (knees) was sidelined. Ball's return to the starting five against the Jazz unsurprisingly pushed Lewis of the rotation, as the rookie didn't enter the game until the Pelicans were trailing by 17 with 3:39 remaining in the fourth quarter.