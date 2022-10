Lewis (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's preseason game against the Pistons, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Lewis continues to recover from an ACL surgery he underwent in December. It's unclear when he'll be able to return to game action, but following Friday's contest, the Pelicans have three more remaining preseason games before they open the regular season against the Nets on Oct. 19.