Lewis tallied six points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist across 18 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Pelicans' 116-109 win over the Cavaliers.

Though New Orleans was without both of Lonzo Ball (hip) and Nickeil Alexander-Walker (ankle), Lewis didn't get the opportunity to join the starting five in what was the rookie's second appearance since missed three games with a strained calf. Instead, Eric Bledsoe shifted over to point guard, clearing a starting spot on the wing for Naji Marshall. Lewis still worked as the Pelicans' lead guard on the bench, and he'll likely stick in the role over Marshall once Ball is back in the fold. Alexander-Walker has been Lewis' main competition for minutes this season, but the former is likely to remain sidelined for multiple weeks.