Lewis totaled nine points (4-13 FG, 1-3 3PT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 115-110 loss to the Magic.

Lonzo Ball (hip) has been sidelined since March 20 and even despite the emergence of Josh Hart and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in recent games, Lewis was forced to play a career-high 33 minutes due to injuries to Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (thumb). The shooting efficiency is a concern, but the 19-year-old has proved he can affect a game without scoring, averaging 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals per 36 minutes.