Lewis amassed 15 points (7-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes during Sunday's 135-110 loss to the Bucks.

The recent call-up from the G League saw 27 minutes in Sunday's loss, and he put up a good line with CJ McCollum (thumb) and Brandon Ingram (toe) sidelined. Lewis' return to Birmingham will largely depend on McCollum's overall health, but Dyson Daniels' (ankle) injury will also factor into the decision.