Lewis recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and two steals across 10 minutes during Wednesday's 110-106 victory over the Thunder.

Lewis tallied 11 points during Monday's blowout loss to the Warriors, his first double-digit scoring total of the season. While he was unable to replicate that production Wednesday, he logged his first two steals of the year. The 22-year-old hasn't had a very fantasy-relevant role early in the 2023-24 campaign, averaging just 4.5 points in 11.8 minutes per game.