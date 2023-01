Lewis was recalled by the Pelicans from the team's G League affiliate Friday.

Lewis has accumulated 15.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.3 rebounds over 26.5 minutes per game in his 11 appearances with the Squadron, but he'll be back with the Pelicans and available to provide depth in the backcourt Saturday. That said, most of New Orleans' backcourt options are healthy, so he may not see much action.