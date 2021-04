Lewis (calf) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Rockets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

As expected, the rookie guard will be held out after sustaining a strained right calf during Friday night's loss to Atlanta. Lewis had a mini-breakout Friday, finishing the game with a career-best 21 points to go with two rebounds, two assists and a block in 26 minutes. He should be considered day-to-day for now, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Lewis ultimately misses multiple games.