Lewis had 13 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds in Saturday's win over the Mavs.

Lewis took advantage of the continued absence of Lonzo Ball (hip) to play 25 minutes off the bench as the primary backup to Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The Alabama product had one of his more well-rounded games of the season, but he hasn't proven consistent enough -- or played enough minutes -- to warrant fantasy consideration in standard formats.