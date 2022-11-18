Lewis notched 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three steals, two assists and a rebound across 18 minutes in Thursday's win over Austin.

As expected, Lewis made his debut with the Squadron and had a strong outing, especially when factoring in that he didn't even hit the 20-minute mark, as he looked efficient from the field en route to posting the third-best scoring tally on the team. Lewis is expected to play several more games with the Squadron in order to regain his conditioning, which means it might be a while before he makes his 2022-23 NBA debut.