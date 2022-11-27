Lewis scored 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three rebounds and an assist across 22 minutes in Saturday's loss to Austin.

Lewis was rehabbing from a knee injury at the start of the season and has been playing for the Squadron in an effort to regain his conditioning. While that is the primary goal, Lewis' numbers will ultimately decide whether he's ready to move into the NBA or not. Three games is a small sample size and the lack of consistency hasn't helped, as he's posted at least 18 points in two games but with a four-point dud sandwiched in between.