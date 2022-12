Lewis notched 19 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, an assist and a steal across 31 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Gold.

Lewis made his NBA debut with the Pelicans a few days ago, but he's going to see most of his time in the G League, where he's already showing glimpses of his quality. He's made just nine appearances for Birmingham, but he's averaging 16.1 points per game in that span.